Final Fantasy VII Remake demo now live on PS4

While evidence of the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo showed up all the way back in early January, the playable teaser had not been officially announced or released by Square Enix. The game’s eventual delay seemed to push those demo release plans back too, although that comes to an end today, with the demo now live on PSN.

When leaked gameplay footage of the demo popped up online, we figured that this small slice would be about an hour long. Now we have some more precise details, with this demo featuring the Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission. However, Square Enix notes that progress made in the demo won’t carry over to the final game and content may differ from the retail version.

We’ve just released the free #FinalFantasy VII Remake demo on PlayStation Store. What are you waiting for? Download it now and experience the beginning of the story for yourself! #FF7R 👉 https://t.co/Gi4onqN0Cb pic.twitter.com/rX0ELUINHO — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 2, 2020

Speaking of the retail version, Final Fantasy VII Remake is going to be a big game, shipping on two Blu-Ray discs and eating up around 100GB of storage space. The game is going to be a timed-exclusive for the PS4 until April 2021, after then, the game could show up on other platforms like PC or Xbox.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is split into parts with this initial release featuring an expanded version of the Midgar section. The game releases on the 10th of April 2020 for PS4.

KitGuru Says: This is a nice little shadow-drop to start the week off with, the timing makes sense too, as Final Fantasy VII Remake would have been releasing this week if it didn’t get delayed. Are any of you downloading the demo today? If you’ve played it already, what did you think of it?

