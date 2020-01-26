Abkoncore launches a new cost-effective gaming mouse

Abkoncore has announced the launch of a new cost-effective and ergonomic gaming mouse. The Astra AM6 is an ambidextrous, ergonomic and features a cool appearance with the inclusion of RGB lighting functions.

The new budget-friendly Astra AM6 gaming mouse from Abkoncore is available to purchase now, priced at just €19.95 and includes RGB lighting with 16.8 million colours of LED glow around the mouse body. The Abkoncore Astra AM6 RGB lighting can be customised to suit your rig, with a choice of four pre-set flashing modes.

Abkoncore has designed the Astra AM6 to be comfortable to use mouse naturally fits the human hand with a symmetrical shape for either right or left-handed users. Another feature of the Astra AM6 is its four-step sensitivity adjustment with a maximum of 3200 DPI available. DPI settings can be adjusted via the push of a button, so no software is required.

Abkoncore claims that the optical sensor inside the Astra AM6 is precise and accurate enough to give gamers an advantage over opponents, by being able to aim and fire faster during intense multiplayer battles.

Abkoncore Astra AM6 specifications:

Model: ASTRA AM6

Sensor: Optical

Polling rate: 125Hz

Resolution: 800/1600/2400/3200 DPI

Key: 7

Acceleration: 8g

LED effect: RGB

Interface: USB

Dimensions: 70(w)x127(d)x35(h)mm

Weight: 250 grams

KitGuru says: The Astra AM6 from Abkoncore is certainly cost-effective at its current price, however, unlike many of the latest gaming mice that are lightweight, the AM6 weighs 250g so is rather heavy and only has a low polling rate of 125Hz, but it does have RGB. Would you guys expect better specifications for the price or do you think this is reasonable?

