Corsair launches the Scimitar RGB Elite and the MM500 3XL mouse pad

Corsair has released a new mouse pad alongside a new model of the Scimitar RGB gaming mouse, expanding its already extensive portfolio of gaming peripherals. These peripherals are the Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse aimed at MOBA and MMO players, and the MM500 3XL mouse pad, which is the “biggest mouse pad that CORSAIR has ever produced”.

The Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse was designed for MMO/MOBA players who want quick access to multiple shortcuts, commands and macros. This experience is delivered through a total of 17 programmable buttons alongside the 18000DPI sensor that comes with the mouse.

Featuring the “patented Key Slider control system”, users can change the positioning of the side cluster of 12 programmable buttons by moving it up to 8mm forward or backwards. According to Corsair, each of these buttons uses an Omron switch rated for 50 million clicks that, when paired with the durable construction of the mouse, can ensure the mouse’s longevity.

There’s also support for Corsair iCUE software, delivering extensive macro, remap, and RGB lighting customisation. Through this software, players can remap any of the 17 programmable buttons, create their macros, configure DPI options, configure any of the four customisable RGB zones and synchronise the lighting with any compatible devices already in use.

The Corsair MM500 3XL is a huge “anti-Fray mouse pad” that measures 1220x610mm, more than enough to cover a whole desk or the biggest part of it. Being so large, user should be able to fit a keyboard, a mouse, monitor, perhaps even a desktop system on top of it. The edges of the mouse pad are stitched and the rubber base is anti-skid.

Both the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite and the Corsair MM500 3XL mouse pad are available now from Corsair’s online store for £74.99 and £39.99, respectively.

