Microsft details the power and features of the Xbox Series X

After officially revealing the Xbox Series X at The Game Awards, Microsoft began holding its cards close to its chest by not revealing specs or pricing information. That started to change this week, as the core hardware has been detailed, confirming some earlier leaks that suggested 12 TFLOPS of GPU power.

New details regarding the power and features of the Xbox Series X were shared in an official post made by Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox. Compared to an Xbox One X, the Series X has twice as much compute power, meanwhile compared to the original Xbox One, the Series X is eight times more powerful. This comes from improvements to CPU, GPU and SSD storage.

Starting with the hardware, the Xbox Series X will use “AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures” on both CPU and GPU, respectively. The GPU will have 12TFLOPS of performance and for storage, you can expect an SSD fast enough to reduce loading times and apparently improve “nearly every aspect of playing games”.

The Xbox Series X will support Variable Rate Shading (VRS), to prioritise the rendering of certain effects over less important ones, and Hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing, to create “true-to-life lighting, accurate reflections and realistic acoustics”. Other supported features include Quick Resume (continuing multiple suspended games almost instantly), Dynamic Input Latency (reduced player-to-console latency), 120fps gameplay, VRR (Variable refresh rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and HDMI 2.1.

Additionally, Microsoft’s console will be backwards-compatible with games from the original Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One. All these games will take advantage of the superior capabilities of the Series X, creating a better gameplay experience. Besides this, a new technology called Smart Delivery will be introduced to ensure that players have access to the best version of the games they own, regardless of the console they are being played on. This new feature will be used in all Xbox Game Studios titles, but third-party publishers will also have the option to use it.

Are you interested in Xbox Series X? What do you think of the specs/features so far?

