CES 2020: Edifier launch new wireless and gaming headphones

Edifier has joined in on the action at CES by announcing new high-quality wireless and gaming headphones at the event in Las Vegas. Edifier has expanded its audio and gaming accessory line up with the addition of the TWS NB, TWS6, GM6 and G7 headphones.

Unlike many other headsets on the market, the Edifier TWS NB noise-cancelling headphones are based on analogue noise-cancelling technology, while using a high standard of audio components to provide over-ear noise-cancelling technology in a compact and truly wireless package. All components that make up the Edifier TWS NB headphones have been tested and certified to block out medium to low frequencies, but still provide balanced audio without external interruptions. The Edifier TWS NB is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a Qualcomm low power-consumption chipset for five hours of playback with active noise cancellation and a travel-friendly charging case that provides an extra 10-22 hours of additional playback.

The new Edifier TWS6 earbuds are designed with durability in mind, the ultra-lightweight and compact design offers a travel-friendly package while maintaining impeccable sound quality. The TWS6 credit card-sized travel case is small enough to fit in any purse or pocket, making them the ideal companion to enjoy your favourite audio while travelling. The LG scratch-resistant finish means the Edifier TWS6 earbuds will remain in tip-top condition.

Edifier’s GM6 wireless earbuds are able to provide ten hours continuous playback combined with low-latency technology from Qualcomm AptX, meaning mobile gamers can enjoy playing their favourite games on the go, lag-free for hours. The GM6 earbuds are equipped with environmental noise cancelling (ENC) technology and dual microphones for immersive mobile gaming that allows gamers to communicate with teammates while keeping background noise at bay. GM6 earbuds can be configured with three different profiles and audio can be paused by simply removing an earbud from your ear.

Hi-res audio certified Edifier G7 headset is designed to provide PC and console gamers immersive in-game audio with advanced acoustic customisation. During FPS gaming, the headset’s smart technology will automatically identify and adjust audio levels to highlight key gameplay sounds. User comfort is critical during prolonged gaming sessions so the Edifier G7 is equipped with ice-sense gel earcups that regulate heat and ensure consistent temperatures over long periods of gameplay. The G7 also includes a retractable microphone featuring ENC technology so teammates can clearly hear instructions, even when environmental noise levels are high.

All these new headphones announced at CES by Edifier will be available in 2020 from the Edifier website, followed by Amazon. The TWS NB and G7 will be priced at $119, the TWS6 at $99 and $79 for the GM6.

KitGuru says: Edifier has become a popular name in the headset market in 2019 and these new products announced for 2020 will extend the range further, to provide consumers with even more options. Do any of these new products from Edifier interest you guys?

