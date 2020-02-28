Corsair releases the Corsair One Pro i200, a powerful compact workstation

Corsair just added a new configuration to its One Pro line of compact workstation PCs. This new configuration is the new series’ flagship, equipped with an Intel 10th Gen Core X processor and an Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 Ti, paired with a set of Corsair components. All the components are cooled by a “patented convection-assisted liquid cooling system”.

Corsair’s One Pro desktop PCs were designed to offer a combination of “cutting-edge performance and compact size”. The system’s components were thoughtfully picked so that it could offer the “creative power” of a full-size workstation, despite its 12-litre capacity. To achieve this, Corsair uses a liquid-cooling system that pulls the hot air upwards, through the roof of the case to ensure that components are below throttling temperatures and operate at “consistently high performance”.

The chosen 10th Gen Core X processor is the 14C/28T Intel Core i9-10940X. Combined with the equipped Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, 64GB (4x16GB) of Corsair Vengeance DDR4-2666 memory, and a 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD, this can handle almost anything that it’s thrown at it. The power supply to feed these components is a Corsair SF750 Platinum, a small form-factor PSU with up to 90% of efficiency at multiple loads.

Measuring 200x176mmx380mm, the i200 is equipped with 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0, and 1x combo headphone/mic jack on the front panel, and 4x USB 3.1 Gen1, 2x USB 3.1 Gen2 (Type-A and Type-C), 7.1 Audio, 2x Gigabit Ethernet, 3x DisplayPort on the rear I/O. There’s also support for Wi-Fi 6 2×2 and Bluetooth.

The Corsair One Pro i200 comes with Windows 10 Pro 64-bit so the users can immediately jump in, Corsair iCue to customise the built-in RGB in the front panel, and PC Doctor to diagnose potential problems with the system.

According to Corsair, the One Pro i200 is available now, with a 2-year warranty, priced at £4299. For more information about the Corsair One Pro i200, click here.

KitGuru says: What do you think of the Corsair One Pro i200? Should Corsair consider AMD configurations for their One Pro PCs?

Become a Patron!