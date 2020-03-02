KitGuru is hiring – news writer applications now open!

KitGuru wants to add another writer to our team. We are looking for a tech focused enthusiast to join our news team and help produce the stories our readers find the most interesting. If you’ve ever wanted to break into the industry, then now is your chance.

Prior experience working for another publication isn’t required but all applicants will need to submit a couple of example news stories so we can see if you would be a good fit. The ability to adapt to the KitGuru editorial style and a strong grasp of the English language is crucial. Example stories must be at least 200 words long and any sources mentioned.

Due to the logistical side of things (time zones, payments etc), we do require that applicants are based in Europe.

The successful applicant will end up working as part of a team, so good communication skills are important. You will need to be highly driven as this is a part-time ‘work from home’ position.

If you think you are up to the challenge, then please send a CV along with two example tech news stories to ‘dominic(at)kitguru.net’. Use the subject line ‘News Writer Application’ so your email doesn’t get missed.

KitGuru Says: Some members of the KitGuru team started off as regular readers of the site. We look forward to seeing more applications from all of you and adding another strong voice to the fold.

