Google is cancelling I/O 2020 due to coronavirus

As companies continue to monitor the coronavirus situation, big annual events are cancelling, postponing or otherwise changing up in response. So far, MWC, GDC Facebook F8 and Nvidia’s GTC have all been impacted and now, Google is also making the decision to scrap I/O 2020, its largest event of the year.

For those who don’t know, I/O is typically the event Google uses to show off big upgrades to Android, new hardware and various updates to services. Then we typically see a smaller event from Google in October focusing on new Pixel smartphones. Due to the coronavirus situation though, I/O will not be taking place this year.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement sent to The Verge: “Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre”.

Those who purchased tickets for the event should be refunded next week. Importantly, Google says it is cancelling the “physical” event for this year, so similarly to Nvidia and Facebook, we may see Google make various presentations and announcements via livestreams instead.

KitGuru Says: We should still be getting plenty of news from Google in May but the usual annual event is no longer taking place. Currently, Computex and E3, the big events set for June, are still said to be going ahead as planned.

