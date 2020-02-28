Overclockers UK 20th birthday celebrations have kicked off online

This week marks the 20th anniversary of Overclockers UK and to say thanks to its customers for being around over the last 20 years, the company is planning some great deals and offers across a huge range of products, both online and in-store.

Overclockers UK kicked off its birthday celebrations yesterday by offering discounts on a number of products from its online store, including over 30% off EK Water Blocks custom cooling gear and almost 25% slashed off the price of an Asus Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics cards, along with other great deals and promotions.

The discounts will not only be limited to the online store, the big 20 year celebrations get underway on Saturday 29th February at the Overclockers UK store in Newcastle Under Lyme, Staffordshire. Overclockers UK is planning some great deals in-store during the day with discounts on Asus and Acer laptops as well as 20% off Corsair Hydro X custom liquid cooling equipment.

This is just a small hint of what deals will be on offer in-store on 29th February, Overclockers UK is planning many more deals across other PC components, peripherals and accessories at its store throughout the day. So, to pick up a great deal on PC hardware components or peripherals this weekend, it might be a good idea to head over to the Overclockers UK store tomorrow and see for yourself what’s on offer.

For those of you who wish to join Overclockers UK at its 20th birthday event in-store on the 29th February, you can head over to the event page and check out what will be going on. There is also a Facebook page set up where you can let people know you will be going. Overclockers UK will be opening its doors and beginning the celebrations from 9 am on Saturday 29th February, so make sure you are there bright and early.

KitGuru says: If the great deals Overlockers UK already have up online are anything to go by, you guys attending the 20th birthday celebrations at the OCUK store should be in for a real treat, with even more amazing deals likely to be happening in-store, on the day.

