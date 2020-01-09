CES 2020: First look at Concept Orion, Corsair’s RGB tempered glass

The Corsair suite at CES is one of the main attractions for PC enthusiasts at the event, our guys Luke and Leo spent some time with Corsair checking out new products including CPU coolers, gaming peripherals, Elgato video capture devices and dual system chassis, but there was one other innovative piece of equipment that caught our eye too…

Corsair has showcased a brand new concept design for 2020 at CES this week, while our guys were touring the Corsair booth something that really stood out for Luke was Corsair’s Concept Orion LED Tempered Glass. By using some technical engineering trickery, Corsair has managed to create tempered glass with embedded RGB LED lighting, Luke was really impressed by how this looked.

Corsair has created this RGB LED tempered glass by applying a layer of film to the back of the glass panel at the factory to hold the CAPELLIX LEDs in place. On closer inspection, you can just make out the fine circuit traces that supply power to the LEDs.

Corsair told us that the Concept is still in the very early stages of development and at the moment, manufacturing the tempered glass with embedded LEDs is not simple, so we don’t expect all cases to be featuring this technology right away. However, the hope is that Corsair’s high-end cases may include this RGB tempered glass soon, but with around a £100 premium added to the price for the pleasure.

The Concept Orion LED glass can be fully configured with 16.8 million RGB colour customisation options via Corsair iCUE software, to synchronise with other Corsair RGB components in the system. While on the subject of RGB lighting, Corsair has collaborated with Asus to bring iCUE integration to Asus motherboards now too.

PC enthusiasts with Corsair and Asus components in a single system will have the ability to synchronise RGB lighting across all components. Installation of Asus Aura Sync software will still be required; however, all the configuration will be done through Corsair’s iCUE platform to offer seamless RGB lighting control and consistency.

KitGuru says: Since RGB lighting became a thing for PCs, Corsair has been one of the main players in the market by offering almost everything with RGB, now, even tempered glass is getting the RGB treatment. What do you guys think of this new technology from Corsair?

