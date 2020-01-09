CES 2020: Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT, SCUF and Elgato streaming gear

Yesterday at CES, we had the chance to swing by the Corsair booth to check out plenty of new gear. In this video, we dive into the brand new Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical keyboard, as well as some of the latest gear from SCUF and Elgato.

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical keyboard is a different beast compared to past models. Corsair is leveraging Elgato’s expertise and integrating Elgato Stream Deck software with this keyboard, enabling instant control over streaming apps, settings and devices through macro keys and custom shortcuts.

Aside from that, the new K95 RGB Platinum XT also retains Corsair’s usual high-end features, including per-key RGB LEDs, a brushed aluminium frame and a detachable wrist rest.

On the Elgato side of things, there are two key new products, the 4K60 S+ capture device and the Key Light Air. The 4K60 S+ is a 4K60 HDR10 capable capture card, using a USB 3.0 connection to connect to a PC. You can record gameplay footage to an SD card or directly to your PC, you can also use the capture card for live streaming your gameplay, it even comes with a ‘true zero-lag’ passthrough, so it should suit the job nicely.

The Elgato Key Light Air is an update to the original LED panel that launched last year. It is smaller, measuring in at 205 x 205 x 35 millimetres and has lower power consumption. The Air still packs a full 80 OSRAM LEDs, but brightness has been reduced from 2800 lumens to 1400 lumens, which has also allowed power consumption to drop from 45W to 25W.

Finally, we get to SCUF Gaming, a new member of the Corsair family following an acquisition just a few weeks ago. SCUF Gaming will continue to be an independent brand under Corsair’s umbrella, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be collaboration. At Corsair’s CES booth this week, there was a display of several custom SCUF gamepads, including the SCUF Vantage 2 for PS4 and the SCUF Prestige, a re-skinned and tweaked version of the Xbox Elite controller.

