CES 2020: Corsair unveil the K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical gaming keyboard

Corsair has had an active CES 2020 so far with launches of new CPU coolers and Elgato 4K capture devices already showcased. The company has also announced a new K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical keyboard to be the ideal companion for content creators.

The new Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical gaming keyboard is aimed at both gamers and content creators as its is the result of close collaboration between engineers at Corsair and Elgato. The K95 RGB Platinum XT is the first keyboard to feature Elgato Stream Deck Software integration to enable instant control of streaming apps and devices with the press of a key.

Corsair has equipped the K95 RGB Platinum XT keyboard with support for Elgato Stream Deck and Corsair iCUE Software out of the box, to become the first keyboard with these features. Corsair has built the K95 RGB Platinum XT around the best design choices of the previous K95 RGB Platinum, with dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, 19-zone LightEdge, a brushed aluminium frame and Cherry MX switches being retained in the new version.

The K95 RGB Platinum XT adds another dimension to the previous K95. With Elgato Stream Deck software support, the K95 RGB Platinum XT can be customised with streaming commands via dedicated macro keys just like the Stream Deck broadcast controller. The keyboard ships with an alternate set of blue S-Key keycaps to provide users with a visual appearance to denote streaming commands.

A plush cushioned leatherette detachable wrist rest is bundled with the K95 RGB platinum XT keyboard to offer an ergonomic and comfortable experience when using the keyboard for long periods. The K95 RGB Platinum XT is available with a range of different key switch types including Cherry MX Brown and Speed Silver, which are both guaranteed for 10 million keystrokes.

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical gaming keyboard is available to purchase in the UK now priced at around £210.

KitGuru says: Corsair mechanical gaming keyboards have proved to be hugely popular among PC enthusiasts and gamers in recent years. Do you guys think the K95 RGB Platinum XT will be a worthy upgrade for a previous Corsair mechanical keyboard or are you happy with what you already have?

