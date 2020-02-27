Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 360 CPU Cooler Review

Rating: 7.5.

Alphacool has offered its Eisbaer all-in-one CPU coolers in various forms over the years and has just released a brand-new version. The new Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora series provides a few new features over the previous versions and now includes RGB lighting areas on both the fans and the CPU block, to give it a more up to date and stylish appearance.

The new Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora series is the successor to the popular Eisbaer and Eisbaer LT from Alphacool. As well as the modern-looking RGB lighting that has been implemented in the Eisbaer Aurora series, Alphacool has added improvements to other areas of the all-in-one CPU cooler to boost thermal performance.

Alphacool has re-worked the copper thermal transfer plate on the new Eisbaer Aurora series. Due to modern CPUs featuring larger DIE sizes, Alphacool has paid extra attention to ensure the copper thermal transfer plate covers the whole DIE area. The nickel-plated thermal transfer plate includes extended internal cooling fins to cover AMD Ryzen processors DIE.

The standard G1/4” fittings that Alphacool use to assemble the Eisbaer AIO have been updated in the new Aurora series and now include fittings from the company’s Enterprise Solutions range. The tubing has seen a rework too, the Eisbaer Aurora includes TPV tubing which is more durable than PVC hoses used in the previous Eisbaer models.

As well as being illuminated in 5V digital RGB lighting, the Pump housing features a new aesthetic design with an Eisbaer logo and a new DC-LT pump uses a 6 pole motor to ensure the Eisbaer operates quieter compared to previous versions, this also increases pump performance by 10%. The transparent nylon expansion tank inside the pump housing remains the same and can be topped up with coolant if necessary, via a fill port on the top of the housing.

Probably the most noticeable visual change to the latest iteration of the Eisbaer all-in-one CPU cooler series is the addition of RGB lighting to the included fans. The original Eisbaer series used plain-looking black fans, the Eisbaer Aurora is equipped with Alphacool Eizyklon Aurora LUX fans that are fully illuminated with addressable RGB LED rings around the fan frame.

A feature that is common of all previous versions of the Eisbaer series, which is retained in the Aurora range, is the Quick release coupling in one of the tubes. This makes the system expandable so a GPU block or additional radiator can be added into the system at a later date if required, making the Eisbaer the next best thing to having a custom water-cooling loop but with a simplified installation process.

The Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora all-in-one CPU cooler series is compatible with all mainstream desktop CPU socket types including Intel socket 775, 1056, 115x, 2011, 2011-3, 2066 and AMD AM2/AM2+, AM3/AM3+, FM1, FM2/FM2+, AM4 and TR4/TRX40 HEDT platforms.

Alphacool has provided us with a sample of the Eisbaer Aurora 360 that features a 360mm copper radiator with three 120mm fans. The Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora series is available to purchase now with the 360mm version priced at around £135, which is very competitive compared to other all-in-one CPU coolers of this type.

Key features

5V digital addressable RGB lighting

Expandable system

PWM Fan speed control

Open-loop system that can be refilled with coolant

Included RGB lighting controller

Specification

Pump speed 2800 RPM Pump voltage 7-13.5V DC Pump power consumption 4W Pump max flow rate 75L/h Pump max delivery head 0.95 m Radiator material Copper Radiator connections 2 x G1/4″ Radiator dimensions 397 x 124 x 30 mm Pump case dimensions 66 x 66 x 69 mm Reservoir material Nylon Pump case material POM Fan speed 800-2000 RPM Fan static pressure 2 mm H2O Fan Control Method 4-pin PWM Fan RGB lighting 5v 3-pin Digital ARGB CPU socket support AMD – AM2 / AM2+ / AM3 / AM3+ / FM1 / FM2 / FM2+ / AM4 Intel – 775 / 1056 / 1155 / 1150 / 1151 / 2011 / 2011-3 / 2066

