Nvidia expands list of G-Sync compatible monitors with latest driver release

While you can switch on ‘G-Sync’ with any adaptive sync display through the driver, monitors that are officially verified by Nvidia will switch G-Sync on automatically. The list started off with 12 monitors from the likes of ASUS, Acer, AOC and BenQ but thanks to continuous updates, that list now spans well over 70 displays, with today’s GeForce Driver update adding even more to the list.

Here is the full list as it stands today (06.01.20):

Asus VG27AQ Acer CP3721K P Acer VG252QX Acer VG272U P Acer VG272X Acer XB253Q GX Acer XB273K GP ACER XB273U Acer KG271 Bbmiipx Acer XF240H bmjdpr Acer XF270H BBMIIPRX Acer XV253QX Acer XV273K Acer XV273U Acer XG270HU Acer XZ321Q AOC 27G2G4 AOC AG272FCX6 AOC AG272FG3R AOC AG241QX AOC G2590FX AOC G2590PX AOPEN 27HC1R Pbidpx Asus VG248QG Asus VG259WM ASUS VG279QM Asus MG278Q Asus PG43UQ Asus XG248Q Asus XG279Q BenQ XL2740 BenQ XL2540 Dell AW2521HF Dell AW2521HFL Dell AW2720HF Dell S2419HGF Acer CG437K P Acer VG252Q P Acer XFA240 Acer XF250Q Cbmiiprx Acer XV273 X Asus VG258QR Asus VG278QR Asus VG278Q Asus XG258Q Asus VG258Q ASUS VG259Q Gigabyte AD27QD Gigabyte FI27Q Gigabyte FI27Q-P HP 24x HP 25x HP 25mx HP OMEN X 25f Lenovo Y27Q-20 LG 27GK750F-B LG 27GL63T LG 27GL650 LG 27GN750 LG 27GL850 LG 34GL750 LG 38WN95C LG 28GN950 LG 34GN850 LG 2019 E9 C9 55 LG 2019 E9 C9 65 LG 2019 C9 77 LG 2019 Z9 88 LG 2020 B-series LG 2020 C-series LG 2020 G-series LG 2020 Z-series MSI MAG251RX Razer Raptor 27 Samsung CRG5 ViewSonic XG270

We expect this list to grow again before the end of the year but remember, even if your monitor isn’t on the list, you can force adaptive sync on manually through the Nvidia Control Panel G-Sync section.

KitGuru Says: Do any of you currently own an Nvidia GPU and a FreeSync display? How have you found the ‘G-Sync Compatible’ experience with it so far?

