Home / Component / Graphics / Nvidia expands list of G-Sync compatible monitors with latest driver release

Nvidia expands list of G-Sync compatible monitors with latest driver release

Matthew Wilson 10 hours ago Graphics, Monitors

Back in January 2019, Nvidia announced that it would be updating its GPU drivers to support FreeSync displays under the new ‘G-Sync Compatible’ initiative. This means that Nvidia GPU users can switch G-Sync on using any adaptive sync display, although there is a verification program in place to highlight the monitors that supposedly work the best without the proprietary G-Sync module. The official list of verified monitors has grown a lot over time, going from just a dozen officially verified displays to over 70.

While you can switch on ‘G-Sync’ with any adaptive sync display through the driver, monitors that are officially verified by Nvidia will switch G-Sync on automatically. The list started off with 12 monitors from the likes of ASUS, Acer, AOC and BenQ but thanks to continuous updates, that list now spans well over 70 displays, with today’s GeForce Driver update adding even more to the list.

Here is the full list as it stands today (06.01.20):

  1. Asus VG27AQ
  2. Acer CP3721K P
  3. Acer VG252QX
  4. Acer VG272U P
  5. Acer VG272X
  6. Acer XB253Q GX
  7. Acer XB273K GP
  8. ACER XB273U
  9. Acer KG271 Bbmiipx
  10. Acer XF240H bmjdpr
  11. Acer XF270H BBMIIPRX
  12. Acer XV253QX
  13. Acer XV273K
  14. Acer XV273U
  15. Acer XG270HU
  16. Acer XZ321Q
  17. AOC 27G2G4
  18. AOC AG272FCX6
  19. AOC AG272FG3R
  20. AOC AG241QX
  21. AOC G2590FX
  22. AOC G2590PX
  23. AOPEN 27HC1R Pbidpx
  24. Asus VG248QG
  25. Asus VG259WM
  26. ASUS VG279QM
  27. Asus MG278Q
  28. Asus PG43UQ
  29. Asus XG248Q
  30. Asus XG279Q
  31. BenQ XL2740
  32. BenQ XL2540
  33. Dell AW2521HF
  34. Dell AW2521HFL
  35. Dell AW2720HF
  36. Dell S2419HGF
  37. Acer CG437K P
  38. Acer VG252Q P
  39. Acer XFA240
  40. Acer XF250Q Cbmiiprx
  41. Acer XV273 X
  42. Asus VG258QR
  43. Asus VG278QR
  44. Asus VG278Q
  45. Asus XG258Q
  46. Asus VG258Q
  47. ASUS VG259Q
  48. Gigabyte AD27QD
  49. Gigabyte FI27Q
  50. Gigabyte FI27Q-P
  51. HP 24x
  52. HP 25x
  53. HP 25mx
  54. HP OMEN X 25f
  55. Lenovo Y27Q-20
  56. LG 27GK750F-B
  57. LG 27GL63T
  58. LG 27GL650
  59. LG 27GN750
  60. LG 27GL850
  61. LG 34GL750
  62. LG 38WN95C
  63. LG 28GN950
  64. LG 34GN850
  65. LG 2019 E9 C9 55
  66. LG 2019 E9 C9 65
  67. LG 2019 C9 77
  68. LG 2019 Z9 88
  69. LG 2020 B-series
  70. LG 2020 C-series
  71. LG 2020 G-series
  72. LG 2020 Z-series
  73. MSI MAG251RX
  74. Razer Raptor 27
  75. Samsung CRG5
  76. ViewSonic XG270

We expect this list to grow again before the end of the year but remember, even if your monitor isn’t on the list, you can force adaptive sync on manually through the Nvidia Control Panel G-Sync section.

KitGuru Says: Do any of you currently own an Nvidia GPU and a FreeSync display? How have you found the ‘G-Sync Compatible’ experience with it so far?

Become a Patron!

Tags

Check Also

CES 2020: AMD launches Radeon RX 5600 XT, RX 5700M and RX 5600M GPUs

After plenty of leaks and rumours over the last few weeks, today AMD officially announced the Radeon RX 5600 XT.

© Copyright 2020, Kitguru.net All Rights Reserved Standard Terms