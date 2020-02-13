EKWB introduce professional line of water cooling products

EK Water Blocks has a great reputation for producing some top-quality consumer-grade PC water cooling products. The company has now announced a brand-new line of water cooling gear aimed at professional use. The new professional range of products feature a robust design, making them ideal for industrial use in applications such as servers, data centres and deep learning workstations.

The new professional series of water cooling products from EKWB are manufactured from high-quality industrial materials, capable of withstanding many hours of use inside harsh environments. New products from the EK Professional Line include the EK-Pro Manifold and EK-Pro Quick Disconnect Kits, which allow multiple graphics cards installed inside the system to be silently liquid-cooled.

Unlike EK’s consumer-grade products, designed for desktop systems, the new professional line-up has a more understated appearance with absolutely no RGB. The new EK-Pro Quick Disconnect Kit is the ideal solution for quickly installing additional graphics cards, which reduces system downtime. The kit includes everything that is required to convert an existing GPU water block into a quick-disconnect ready product. In the kit is one meter of black ZMT tubing, two barb fittings, four tube clamps, an angled GPU terminal and a set of quick-disconnect fittings.

Combining the EK-Pro Quick Disconnect Kit with the new EK-Pro Manifold makes the installation of multiple GPUs even more simple since all the GPUs connected directly to the manifold, for even distribution of coolant to each GPU. There are two versions of the EK-Pro Manifold to support various system configurations. One is designed for systems with two water-cooled CPUs and two GPUs, while a larger version is available to support two CPUs and four GPUs.

The EK-Pro Manifold is constructed from an acetal body and features multiple G1/4” outlets with stainless steel end caps and nickel-plated brass plugs. Out of the box, the manifold is ready to use in a parallel configuration and comes with a universal mounting system with a stainless-steel mounting plate which enables the manifold to be mounted on 120mm or 140mm standard fan mounting locations.

In terms of availability and pricing, you can purchase the EK-Pro Manifold and Quick Disconnect Kits direct from the EKWB Webstore or from official EKWB retail outlets now. The EK-Pro Manifold starts from €75.53 for the two CPU two GPU version and the EK-Pro Quick Disconnect Kits are priced at €90.66. EK Water Blocks also has an EK-FC GV100 Pro water block for workstation graphics cards such as the Nvidia Quadro GV100, Tesla V100 and the Titan V, which makes the ideal partner for these new professional-grade products.

KitGuru says: I really like the look of these new products from EKWB. The Manifold provides a simple solution for installing multiple water-cooled graphics cards into the system and combined with the EK-Pro Quick Disconnect Kit, it should offer easier tube routing and less system downtime when it comes to upgrading or maintenance.

