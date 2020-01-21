Scythe introduce the Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition CPU cooler

Scythe has announced a new version of its popular Mugen 5 CPU tower cooler, the Mugen 5 has seen many revisions of the design during its lifespan and this time around Scythe has updated the appearance with the Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition.

The latest revision of the Mugen 5 from Scythe features a black top cover plate with the traditional Mugen 5 chrome effect heat pipes poking through. Scythe has equipped the Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition with a high quality 120mm RGB fan from the company’s new Kaze Flex 120 RGB PWM series, for a more pronounced contrasting appearance.

Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition retains all the performance of the previous Mugen 5 Rev B with the addition of the added RGB fan, black fan frame, black fan noise-absorbing rubbers and a black top cover to enhance the appearance. The black accents provide a sharp contrast to the aluminium heatsink fins, along with the diamond-cut style Scythe logo on the top.

Scythe claims that even though the design has been changed, there has been no compromise on thermal performance and efficiency, so expect the Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition to perform just as well as the previous REV 5 version. The Black RGB Edition features 6 copper heat pipes, connected to a solid copper thermal transfer base plate, both the heat pipes and the base plate features a nickel-plated finish for a unified appearance.

The Kaze Flex fan that comes with the Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition features slight tweaks in appearance to previous Kaze Flex fans. The fan is capable of a wide operating speed range of 300 – 1200 RPM, it can be conveniently controlled thanks to PWM support and includes a liquid bearing design for an average lifespan of 120,000 hours.

Translucent fan blades offer rich lighting effects with integrated RGB illumination and can be controlled and synchronised via a standard motherboard 4-pin 5V RGB header. The Scythe Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition supports RGB sync software from leading motherboard manufacturers including Asus Aura Sync, ASRock Polychrome Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync and Gigabyte RGB Fusion.

The Scythe Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition is available to purchase now for €47.00 and is compatible with all major desktop processors including Intel sockets LGA775, LGA115x, LGA1366, LGA 2011 and LGA 2066 as well as the AMD sockets AM2(+), AM3(+), FM1, FM2(+) and AM4.

KitGuru says: The Scythe Mugen 5 has been a popular mid-range tower cooler with budget-conscious PC enthusiasts and gamers, looking for high performance at a competitive price. The updated appearance brings it right up to date and will no doubt appeal to many. What do you guys think of the latest revision of the Scythe Mugen 5 CPU cooler?

