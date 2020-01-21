Acer adds two new durable notebooks for education to its TravelMate series

Acer has expanded its TravelMate range of notebooks with the addition of the clamshell style TravelMate B3 and the convertible TravelMate Spin B3. Both new systems are designed to be the perfect learning companion for students and are compliant with the U.S Military Standard MIL-STD 81OG for durability.

The new TravelMate B3 and Spin B3 are built to withstand the daily school life with a rugged and durable design. Both notebooks can provide up to 12 hours of battery life from a single charge, feature an 11.6-inch display and are intended to be used for the K-12 education market, both in school and out of school.

Acer has equipped its TravelMate B3 series with Intel Celeron processors, which means they are not just tough, but powerful enough to complete demanding classroom work tasks too. The military class, durable design includes a pressure-resistant top cover, shock-absorbing rubber bumper and reinforced corners for durability that will survive the bumps and bangs of school life.

The TravelMate Spin B3 is a flexible device that is designed to adapt to the school day, it can be used to write documents in clamshell mode, or in display mode, it can be used to watch lessons or lectures. When students need extra room on the desk for working by hand, the TravelMate Spin B3 can be shifted into tent mode to make additional space. The Spin B3 also includes an optional world-facing camera to capture photos and video in tablet mode too.

On the front of the Acer TravelMate B3 series is an optional battery charge indicator light, the devices include difficult to remove anchored keys and an easy fix keyboard that enables school technicians to easily repair broken keyboards on the device. Both the B3 and Spin B3 feature various connectivity options including Ethernet, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, HDMI and on select models there is a USB Type-C ports for charging, 5GB/s data transfer and external display connection.

The Acer TravelMate B3 clamshell and Spin B3 will both be available in April 2020, priced at £249 and £299 respectively.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: Acer’s rugged design in the TravelMate B3 series will no doubt come in very useful when these notebooks are being used in schools and could save money on repairs, to ease the pressures on already stretched school budgets.

Become a Patron!