Intel i9-10990XE leak shows a 22C/44T CPU, 380W TDP

Screenshots of a CPU-Z instance showing an Intel Core i9-10990XE have emerged on the Chiphell forum. If Intel does indeed launch this CPU, it will become the latest flagship HEDT CPU from the company, replacing the current i9-10980XE with an increased core count and higher clocks. Like any other rumour, this should be taken with a grain of salt.

According to Chiphell’s leak, the upcoming Intel Core i9-10990XE will have 22 cores and 44 threads, with a base clock of 4.0GHz and a boost clock 5.0GHz, and 32KB of L1 cache and 1MB of L2 cache for every core, and 30.25MB of shared L3 cache. The listed CPU socket is the currently-gen LGA2066 socket, used for X299 motherboards.

All of this together allegedly achieved a score of 14005 on Cinebench R20, which is around the same level as the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X.

Image credit: chiphell.com

It also lists a core voltage of 1.12V, which does seem somewhat ‘interesting’ given the very high 380W TDP shown in the CPU-Z screenshot. This may well be the highest rated TDP in a CPU we’ve seen, coming in above the 280W TDP of the 64C/128T AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X.

Although 380W TDP seems above the typical values, even for a HEDT CPU, the 14-core 5GHz Intel Core i9-9990XE has a 255W TDP – increased from 165W for the ‘regular’ 14-core i9-9940X. So if the rumoured 10990XE can indeed hit 5GHz across its 22 cores, such a high TDP may be required.

If Intel launches the Core i9-10990XE, it will replace the existing i9-9980XE, the 9th generation flagship since the i9-9990XE wasn’t mass-produced for customers, as well as the more recent i9-10980XE.

