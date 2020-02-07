AMD’s 64-core Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is officially available

Back at CES, AMD promised to ‘push the envelope’ of high performance computing once again in 2020 and so far, the company is off to a very good start. Today, the Ryzen 9 3990X officially launches, bringing a whopping 64-cores and 128 threads to desktop platforms.

We have been fortunate enough to get our hands on this processor already and better yet, we have a full review up HERE. Throughout our testing, we were consistently impressed by the TR 3990X, as reflected by the well deserved ‘Must Have’ award.

The Threadripper 3990X is AMD’s flagship in the HEDT CPU space, featuring 64C/128T, a 2.9GHz/4.3GHz base/boost speed, 256MB of L3 cache, support for 64 PCI-E lanes and a 280W TDP. Now CPUs like this don’t grow on trees, so picking one up will be a hefty investment.

If you have the money to spend, then you can already pick up the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X here in the UK, with Overclockers UK selling it for £3,689.99. Meanwhile over in the US, the CPU carries an MSRP of $3990.

KitGuru Says: I’ve been reading up on the reviews for the TR 3990X this afternoon and it is certainly impressive. What do you all think of AMD’s latest and greatest? Are any of you thinking about getting one?

Become a Patron!