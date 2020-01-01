AMD set to push the high performance computing envelope again in 2020

AMD ended 2019 with the message that the company will push the envelope of high computing again in 2020, at the same time as announcing it will be holding its annual CES press conference on Monday 6th January at 2 pm.

AMD finished off 2019 with a message on its Twitter page announcing the company will be holding a press conference at 2 pm on Monday 6th January at CES. The announcement was published on AMD’s Twitter page with a caption that read “AMD will push the envelope yet again to make 2020 an incredible year for high-performance computing.” This instantly got people talking on the social media outlet with many Twitter users providing their opinion on what AMD will unveil at CES next week.

2019 has been a great year for AMD with the huge success of Ryzen 3000 processors. Intel may still hold the gauntlet when it comes to raw gaming CPU power, but AMD has certainly caught up and even passed Intel in terms of performance in all other workload scenarios. AMD has also excelled in the graphics market too with RDNA architecture and NAVI GPUs finally providing consumers with a valid alternative to Nvidia’s mid-top tier cards with the 5700/5700 XT launch.

Following the message from AMD, the general consensus among Twitter users was the hope that AMD will announce its highly anticipated RDN2 graphics architecture and offer a true high-end GPU that can compete with Nvidia at the top end of the market. However, this is just opinion and in actual fact, AMD could be on another path completely. Even though it would be great for the industry for AMD to launch a 2080 Ti competitor early in 2020, it may not happen.

At #CES2020, AMD will push the envelope yet again to make 2020 an incredible year for high-performance computing. Join us for our press conference on Monday, January 6th at 2PM PT on YouTube! — AMD (@AMD) December 31, 2019

So, what can we expect from AMD at CES 2020? Well, we certainly know that the company’s flagship high-end desktop CPU, Threadripper 3990X is on its way soon – the 64-core monster was teased back in November and will be making a formal appearance at CES. AMD is also expected to announce a new mobile processor at CES too, in the form of its Ryzen 4000 ‘Renoir’ APU. The Renoir series will bring AMD’s successful Zen 2 7nm process to mobile devices in 2020.

In terms of graphics cards, it is possible AMD could officially announce Radeon RX 5600 XT at CES – just a few days ago an accidental leak from ASRock all but confirmed the specifications of the 5600 XT which will offer the same core count as the Radeon RX 5700 series with a little less VRAM at 6GB for a more cost-effective solution. Who knows, AMD could surprise us all and announce a new high-end NAVI card after all, we will just have to wait and see on that one.

It is also possible that we could hear something official from AMD regarding Zen 3 or Ryzen 4000 as some would rather call it. Just last week there were rumours that the new architecture could offer a substantial performance boost with IPC gains of up to 17% possible. Since Intel is expected to launch its 10th generation desktop Core series processors in the first half of 2020, AMD could be lining up Ryzen 4000 for a similar launch date and may provide some official information on the new architecture and whether it will be a generation bump up to Zen 3.

No matter what AMD has up its sleeve, I’m sure it will make for an interesting year in 2020 and CES will start the tech year off with a bang next week. If you are one of the lucky folks who are going to CES, AMD will be holding its press conference on Monday 6th January at 2 pm as part of the official CES 2020 Media Days and will be hosted by AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. The conference will also be live-streamed on the AMD YouTube channel.

