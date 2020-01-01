Huawei announce industrial servers pass SAP HANA certification

Huawei has announced that its FusionServer Pro 2488H V5 rack server and KunLun 9008 V5 mission-critical servers have passed SAP HANA certification for BWoH/BW4H/DM and S4H scale-out appliance solutions.

The range of SAP HANA certified solutions from Huawei accelerates real-time decision making and provides faster data monetization for enterprise customers. In addition to the FusionServer Pro and KunLun 9008 V5, Huawei OceanStor Dorado V6 all-flash storage passed SAP HANA certification for enterprise storage too.

The Huawei KunLun 9008 V5 is a mission-critical server powered by eight Intel Xeon Platinum Scaleable processors with a 6 TB memory capacity. The KunLun 9008 V5 can scale up to 16 compute nodes with a massive 96 TB available memory while the FusionServer Pro 2488H V5 is a rack-mounted server, configured with four Intel Xeon Platinum 8276 Scaleable processors and 3 TB memory that has the potential to be expanded to 48 TB total.

Huawei claims the scale-out solution protects customers hardware investment while increasing customers data continuously. These scale-up and scale-out solutions are based on the latest SUSE 15.1 version and are due to be released soon.

Huawei says it will deepen collaboration with SAP in the FusionServer Pro V6 series and expand into more innovative fields in the future, to provide more integrated appliance solutions for industrial customers. So far the SAP Integration and Certification centre has released ten Certified Enterprise Storage solutions and sixteen Certified IaaS Platforms based on Huawei SAP HANA devices, to provide customers with full-stack on-premises or Certified IaaS Platform solutions.

KitGuru says: Huawei may be widely known for their range of telecommunications and mobile smartphone devices, however, the company also provides a range of high-performance servers for industry, with more being added to the SAP HANA certified portfolio now. What do you guys think to this announcement from Huawei?

