CES will be full of innovative new PC hardware due to launch in 2020, one new product that looks particularly interesting is the VR haptic glove designed for devices such as Oculus, HTC, Microsoft and Varjo VR and mixed reality headsets from BeBop sensors.

BeBop Sensors has announced it will showcase its new VR haptic glove at CES. The Forte Data Glove is exclusively engineered for a range of VR or mixed reality headsets and will allow users to touch and feel textures or surfaces and move digital objects as if they exist in real life. The BeBop Forte Data Glove is the first affordable All-Day wireless VR/AR haptic glove designed for enterprise training applications.

Additionally, the Forte Data Glove is the first haptic VR glove to fully support Oculus Quest Link to allow Oculus Quest to utilise the graphical capabilities and processing power of a high-end VR computer, to provide higher-end VR interactions. The Forte Data Glove brings the next generation of VR by allowing users to complete practical tasks in the virtual world using natural hand interactions like they would in the real world. The glove provides tactile feedback to the virtual world for a more realistic VR experience.

BeBop Sensors Forte Data Glove features:

Hand tracking ties natively into each system’s translation system.

Top-of-the-line finger tracking supplied by Bebop Sensors’ fabric sensors.

Unparalleled haptic feelings for hitting buttons, turning knobs, opening doors, etc. for touch sensations in VR/AR.

All versions are available for purchase right away and price competitively.

Comfortable, universal open palm design fits most people.

Cleanable, hygienic and breathable with waterproof sensors.

Powerful haptics for an intuitive feel of different textures and surfaces.

Long battery life for all-day use.

Fast sensor speeds at 160Hz with instantaneous response.

9-degree IMU (Inertial Measurement Units) provide extremely low drift and reliable pre-blended accelerometer and gyro sensor data.

6 haptic actuators are located on 4 fingertips, the thumb, and the palm.

Up to 16 unique haptic sound files can be resident on the glove with new files rapidly uploaded over Bluetooth or USB.

The BeBop Sensors Forte Data Glove supports a super-fast 6 ms response time and all-day battery life, as well as featuring a comfortable design that should fit almost everyone. It incorporates powerful hand haptics for true and intuitive had interactions to feel realistic textures for an accurate and immersive VR experience.

BeBop Sensors will be showcasing the Forte data Glove at CES from 7th-10th January at booth 22032 LVCC South Hall. The Forte data Glove is available to purchase now from the official BeBop Sensors website.

KitGuru says: Although the Forte Data Glove is initially designed for training and enterprise applications, advancements in VR gaming may see the glove become compatible with future VR game releases. What do you guys think to this haptic feedback glove from BeBop Sensors?

