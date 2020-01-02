Home / Tech News / Featured Tech Reviews / Synology DiskStation DS120j single bay NAS Review – sub £100 NAS !

Rating: 8.0.

The latest addition to Synology’s popular j range of entry-level home use DiskStation NAS units is the single-bay DS120j, powered by a dual-core processor. For less than £100, is this a NAS worth buying?


The processor in the new DiskStation 120j is the same 64-bit dual-core Marvell Armada 3700 88F3720, clocked at 800MHz that powered its predecessor, the DiskStation DS119j. But while the processor might have stayed the same, the DS120J gets a memory upgrade with twice the amount, 512MB, compared to the 256MB of the DS119J of DDR3L. If you feel that you still need a bit more poke from the memory department, sadly you are out of luck as you can’t add to the system’s memory.

The DiskStation DS120j combines frugal power demands – 4.86W in HDD hibernation and just 9.81W when fully active, very slightly down from the DS119j – with low noise emissions when it’s hard at work.

Physical Specifications

  • Processor: Marvell Armada 3700 88F3720 (800MHz) dual-core
  • Memory: 512MB DDR3L
  • Gigabit Ethernet Ports: 1
  • Rear panel connectors: 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x RJ45
  • Front panel connectors: none
  • RAID support: N/A
  • Cooling: Active – 1 x 60mm
  • Drive Bays Supported: 1
  • Maximum hard drive size supported: 16TB
  • Maximum Capacity: 16TB
  • Maximum single volume size: 108TB
  • Internal File System support: EXT4
  • Dimensions (D x W x H): 166 x 71 x 224mm.
  • Weight: 0.7kg.

