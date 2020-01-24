EKWB Dual Evo RTX 2070/2080 D-RGB Block now available in nickel + Acetel

EKWB has an updated version of its full-cover water block for Asus Dual RTX 2080 and 2070 cards coming. EK released the EK-Quantum Vector Dual Evo RTX 2070/2080 D-RGB Block back in November 2019 and has now updated the series with an Acetal version.

For those water cooling enthusiasts who prefer the stealthy black appearance of an EKWB Acetal GPU block, the company has updated the already available EK-Quantum Vector Dual Evo RTX 2070/2080 D-RGB Block with a new version that includes all the original features, but instead of only being available in acrylic, the water block is available in a nickel + Acetal design now too.

EKWB launched the EK-Quantum Vector Dual Evo RTX 2070/2080 D-RGB Block towards the end of 2019, at the time it was only being made available in a plexiglass type acrylic material. Water cooling enthusiasts have been calling out for an Acetal version of the water block to be made available and EK has responded by launching this new version.

The EK-Quantum Vector Dual Evo RTX 2070/2080 D-RGB Blocks are specifically designed and engineered for Asus Dual RTX 2070, 2080, 2070 SUPER and 2080 SUPER graphics cards. The block features EKWB’s signature single slot slim design and covers the entire length of the graphics card PCB. The sophisticated looking water block will provide a stealthy appearance with contrasting D-RGB LED lighting accents.

EK-Quantum Vector Dual Evo RTX 2070/2080 D-RGB water blocks and backplates are available for the order through the EK Webshop and via authorised EK retail outlets. The new nickel + Acetal EK-Quantum Vector Dual Evo RTX 2070/2080 D-RGB Block is available with an MSRP of €144.90.

KitGuru says: What do you guys think of the new Acetal version of this water block from EK? Do you like the stealthy appearance, or would you prefer the acrylic style where you can see your liquid flowing through the block?

