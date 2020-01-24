Intel is the newest member of the CHIPS Alliance

Intel is joining the CHIPS Alliance to promote the Advanced Interface Bus (AIB) as an open standard for the industry. The CHIPS Alliance is an organisation made of multiple partners, such as Google, Samsung, the Alibaba Group and more. These companies work together to develop hardware code (IP cores), interconnect IP (PHY and logical protocols) and open-source software development tools.

Hosted by the Linux Foundation, the CHIPS Alliance partnership aims to create and improve the “deployment of open SoCs, peripherals and software tools for use in mobile, computing, consumer electronics and IoT applications”. The alliance also develops open-source Register Transfer Level (RTL) code and software tools to design CPUs, SoCs and peripherals for FPGAs and custom silicon.

With Intel’s partnership, the company will promote the AIB as a new open-source standard to connect multiple semiconductor dies in a single package. With this, the CHIPS Alliance aims to create an industry environment where silicon IP can be developed as a “chiplet”, that can be easily integrated with other “chiplets”, creating a single, more powerful device. Due to Intel’s contribution, the company will get a seat on the governing board of the alliance.

According to the official announcement made by the CHIPS Alliance, if the adoption of this standard grows enough, the cost of development of these chiplets will reduce, and consequently, the device developers will grow.

The work on making AIB a standard will begin “imminently”, contributing to its innovation and adoption throughout the industry. All progress will be detailed on the Alliance’s github.

KitGuru says: With Intel joining the CHIPS Alliance, will AIB become an industry standard? How will Intel benefit from this partnership?

