Nvidia announces six more games set to support ray-tracing

Nvidia’s list of RTX supported games has been steadily growing this year, with big games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Control, Cyberpunk 2077, Minecraft and more joining the roster. Now to cap off the year, Nvidia has announced six new games set to support real-time ray-tracing in 2020.

During Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference in China today, Nvidia announced that the following games will be getting raytracing support in the future; Boundary, Convallaria, F.I.S.T., Project X (codename), Ring of Elysium and Xuan-Yuan Sword VII. Beyond that, Minecraft’s ray-tracing implementation also seems to be making good progress, with a new video being posted to show off the graphical overhaul ahead of release.

These new games join other titles also set to debut with RTX support next year, including Cyberpunk 2077, DOOM Eternal, Dying Light 2, Vampire: The Masquerade- Bloodlines 2 and Watch Dogs Legion. Meanwhile, some older titles like Wolfenstein Youngblood are also due to get RTX support at some point.

You can see our full, up-to-date list of games that support ray-tracing and DLSS, HERE.

KitGuru Says: So far, Control has been the most impressive RTX game I’ve tried to date, although having to use DLSS to regain lost performance can be a downside. Have many of you upgraded to an RTX graphics card this year? Are you looking forward to any of the upcoming games set to support ray-tracing?

