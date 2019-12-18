Home / Tech News / Featured Tech Reviews / ASUS ROG Cetra Gaming In-ear Headphones Review

ASUS ROG Cetra Gaming In-ear Headphones Review

Briony Hannam 11 hours ago Featured Tech Reviews, Headphones, Peripheral, Reviews

Rating: 7.0.

If you’re a fan of mobile gaming or have a ROG phone and are after matching headphones, then the ROG Cetra are likely to pique your interest. The USB-C connectivity allows for compatibility with a range of devices, and other features such as active noise cancelling and a customisable ergonomic design make these in-ear headphones a tempting purchase. What are they like to use and are they worth the £115 asking price? 

Watch video via Vimeo (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE

Specification:

  • Style: In-ear (Earbud)
  • Connector:USB-C
  • Platform: PC, MAC, Mobile device, Nintendo Switch, Headphones
  • Driver diameter : 10.8 mm
  • Microphone: Omni-directional
  • Impedance: 16 Ohm
  • Frequency Response (headphones): 20 ~ 40000 Hz
  • Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation
  • In-line Microphone: Omni-directional
  • Frequency Response In-line Microphone: 50 ~ 10000 Hz
  • In-line Microphone Sensitivity : -40 dB ± 3 dB
  • Cable Length: 1.25 meter
  • Weight: 26 g
  • Package Contents:
    -ROG Cetra gaming in-ear headphone
    -Carry case
    -Cord clip
    -Ear fins in 3 varying sizes
    -Silicon tips in 3 varying sizes
    -Foam tips (one pair)
    -Quick Start Guide


You can find the ASUS ROG Cetra for £115.27 on Amazon UK HERE.

Pros: 

  • Excellent mic.
  • Compatible with wide range of devices.
  • Comfortable to wear.
  • Software provides plenty of options.

Cons:

  • Active noise cancelling isn’t the best.
  • Audio is good for gaming but could sound better.
  • Mic and inline controls are large and clunky.
  • All plastic construction.
  • Expensive.

KitGuru says: The Asus ROG Cetra have some good areas but we think there is room for improvement when it comes to the audio and ANC. 

Become a Patron!

Rating: 7.0.

Tags

Check Also

Briony’s Dream Christmas Wishlist 2019 – Briony let loose at OCUK!

Briony visits OCUK to pick out the hardware of her dreams this Christmas

© Copyright 2019, Kitguru.net All Rights Reserved Standard Terms