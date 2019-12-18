ASUS ROG Cetra Gaming In-ear Headphones Review

Rating: 7.0.

If you’re a fan of mobile gaming or have a ROG phone and are after matching headphones, then the ROG Cetra are likely to pique your interest. The USB-C connectivity allows for compatibility with a range of devices, and other features such as active noise cancelling and a customisable ergonomic design make these in-ear headphones a tempting purchase. What are they like to use and are they worth the £115 asking price?

Specification:



Style: In-ear (Earbud)

Connector:USB-C

Platform: PC, MAC, Mobile device, Nintendo Switch, Headphones

Driver diameter : 10.8 mm

Microphone: Omni-directional

Impedance: 16 Ohm

Frequency Response (headphones): 20 ~ 40000 Hz

Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation

In-line Microphone: Omni-directional

Frequency Response In-line Microphone: 50 ~ 10000 Hz

In-line Microphone Sensitivity : -40 dB ± 3 dB

Cable Length: 1.25 meter

Weight: 26 g

Package Contents:

-ROG Cetra gaming in-ear headphone

-Carry case

-Cord clip

-Ear fins in 3 varying sizes

-Silicon tips in 3 varying sizes

-Foam tips (one pair)

-Quick Start Guide



You can find the ASUS ROG Cetra for £115.27 on Amazon UK HERE.

Pros:

Excellent mic.

Compatible with wide range of devices.

Comfortable to wear.

Software provides plenty of options.

Cons:

Active noise cancelling isn’t the best.

Audio is good for gaming but could sound better.

Mic and inline controls are large and clunky.

All plastic construction.

Expensive.

KitGuru says: The Asus ROG Cetra have some good areas but we think there is room for improvement when it comes to the audio and ANC.

