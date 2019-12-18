ASUS ROG Cetra Gaming In-ear Headphones Review

If you’re a fan of mobile gaming or have a ROG phone and are after matching headphones, then the ROG Cetra are likely to pique your interest. The USB-C connectivity allows for compatibility with a range of devices, and other features such as active noise cancelling and a customisable ergonomic design make these in-ear headphones a tempting purchase. What are they like to use and are they worth the £115 asking price?
Watch video via Vimeo (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE
Specification:
- Style: In-ear (Earbud)
- Connector:USB-C
- Platform: PC, MAC, Mobile device, Nintendo Switch, Headphones
- Driver diameter : 10.8 mm
- Microphone: Omni-directional
- Impedance: 16 Ohm
- Frequency Response (headphones): 20 ~ 40000 Hz
- Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation
- In-line Microphone: Omni-directional
- Frequency Response In-line Microphone: 50 ~ 10000 Hz
- In-line Microphone Sensitivity : -40 dB ± 3 dB
- Cable Length: 1.25 meter
- Weight: 26 g
- Package Contents:
-ROG Cetra gaming in-ear headphone
-Carry case
-Cord clip
-Ear fins in 3 varying sizes
-Silicon tips in 3 varying sizes
-Foam tips (one pair)
-Quick Start Guide
You can find the ASUS ROG Cetra for £115.27 on Amazon UK HERE.
Pros:
- Excellent mic.
- Compatible with wide range of devices.
- Comfortable to wear.
- Software provides plenty of options.
Cons:
- Active noise cancelling isn’t the best.
- Audio is good for gaming but could sound better.
- Mic and inline controls are large and clunky.
- All plastic construction.
- Expensive.
KitGuru says: The Asus ROG Cetra have some good areas but we think there is room for improvement when it comes to the audio and ANC.