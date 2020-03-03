NVIDIA is hosting GTC as an online event this year due to coronavirus concerns

So far, we’ve had a number of high-profile event cancellations in early 2020 due to growing concerns around the coronavirus. As a result, other events planned for the year are reconsidering their dates and some are even shifting to to online-only, live-streamed formats. The latter will be the case for Nvidia’s annual Graphics Technology Conference this month.

“NVIDIA has decided to shift GTC 2020 on March 22-26 to an online event due to growing concern over the coronavirus”, the company said in a statement last night. “This decision to move the event online instead of at the San Jose Convention Center reflects our top priority: the health and safety of our employees, our partners and our customers.”

Nvidia’s CEO and founder, Jensen Huang, will still be delivering a keynote address but it won’t be to a crowd of attendees this time around. Instead, it will be exclusively livestreamed, with an exact date and time still to be confirmed.

Nvidia plans to work with conference speakers to publish their talks online and will work with developer partners to schedule online Q&As for technical questions, ensuring much of GTC still happens without the requirement of gathering everyone at the San Jose Convention Centre.

More details are still to be announced, so we should hear more in the coming weeks. GTC in its new online form should still take place in late March.

KitGuru Says: GTC is still going ahead, Facebook will be streaming some of its F8 event and presumably, Microsoft will still have some presentations planned for its own Build conference in May if the in-person event doesn’t go ahead. That takes us up to June, where E3 is still scheduled to take place but with the coronavirus situation constantly evolving, those plans are also subject to change.

