Reports claim specs of upcoming Nvidia ‘Ampere’ GPUs

Over the course of this month, rumours about Nvidia’s next-gen GPU plans have begun heating up. We’ve already heard talk of the RTX 3000 series being based on 7nm ‘Ampere’ architecture and now, new reports are claiming to indicate specs for the Ampere GA103 and GA104 GPUs.

A report over on My Drivers claims that the GA103 will feature 60 SMs, 3480 stream processors, a 320-bit memory bus and up to 20GB of GDDR6 memory. Meanwhile, the GA104 is listed as having 48 SM arrays, 3072 stream processors, a 256-bit memory bus and up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory. A similar claim was made by a Twitter user going by ‘KittyCorgi‘ last week, the account doesn’t have very many followers and hasn’t been connected to other highly reported leaks in the past, so we encourage a healthy dose of scepticism.

As you would expect, the GA104 is rumoured to be used for the RTX 3070 and the GA103 for the RTX 3080. At this time, there is no word on a GA102, which would presumably be used for an RTX 3080Ti and a next-gen Titan RTX.

Videocardz did post today that sources are claiming Nvidia will launch a new GPU in Q2 2020, which coincides with big events like GTC, E3 and Computex, so we could start hearing more in the next few months.

KitGuru Says: We are likely going to hear plenty more rumours before Nvidia officially announces its next series of graphics cards. Are any of you planning on upgrading this year? Will you be keeping an eye out for new RTX GPUs?

Become a Patron!