Wolfenstein: Youngblood update finally adds ray-tracing and DLSS support

While Wolfenstein: Youngblood was teased to be an RTX-supported game in the run-up to release, the game’s ray-tracing and DLSS updates have taken quite some time to get ready. Now, six months later, the RTX update has arrived, with ray-traced reflections and DLSS now available.

NVIDIA announced that the update was coming soon last Monday, when the ‘Game Ready’ driver began rolling out, setting the foundation for the update. Then over the weekend, Bethesda began rolling out Youngblood’s new RTX graphics options, which can be found in the Advanced Settings section of the game’s video options menu.

While some games have gone for full ray-traced global illumination, or ray-traced shadows, Wolfenstein: Youngblood will follow in Battlefield V’s footsteps and stick to reflections, which tends to be the most easily noticeable area for ray-tracing.

Of course, turning on ray-tracing will come with a performance hit, which is where DLSS comes in. Nvidia’s DLSS mode has been criticised for its mixed results in terms of image quality, but there is no denying that it also provides a much needed performance boost when playing with ray-tracing switched on. We haven’t had the chance to test DLSS and ray-tracing in Youngblood for ourselves just yet but we’ll hopefully be able to look into it soon.

KitGuru Says: I played a bit of Youngblood back at release but decided to hold off on properly diving in until this update. It has taken much longer than I’d hoped but it is finally here. Have any of you tried Wolfenstein: Youngblood’s RTX update in the last few days? What do you think of it so far?

