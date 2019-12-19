Gigabyte announces new server motherboards for Intel Xeon W-3200 processors

Gigabyte is updating its series of Intel Xeon compatible motherboards with new lines for single-socket Intel Xeon W-3200 and dual-socket Xeon scalable workstation and server motherboards added to its range.

The company has announced two new motherboards engineered to build workstation and server systems in 2020. The MU71-SU0 is a single socket ATX motherboard that supports Intel’s new Xeon W-3200 processor. The MU71-SU0 is designed and optimised for fast virtualisations, simulations and renderings from up to 28 cores and 56 threads, with a maximum base 3.7GHz and Turbo 4.6GHz frequency single socket solution.

The MU71-SU0 also supports 2nd generation Intel Xeon Scaleable processors with Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory Modules. A total of eight DIMM slots means the MU71-SU0 is capable of housing up to 1TB of DDR4 memory with seven PCIe Gen 3.0 expansion slots and a high-speed M.2 slot for NVMe storage. The MU71-SU0 also includes an Aspeed AST2500 and a dedicated MLAN port for remote management.

In addition, Gigabyte has launched an updated version of its dual-socket 2nd generation Intel Scalable processor motherboard for server solutions. The MD71-HB1 features a dual-socket E-ATX form factor similar to the MD71-HB0 but with fewer number of DIMM slots, with six DIMM slots per socket included on the MD-HB1. The reduction in DIMM slots has allowed for more PCIe expansion since the MD-HB1 now includes a total of PCIe slots to provide better flexibility for add-on cards such as accelerators, storage or networking devices.

For a full rundown of specification and more information about the new Intel Xeon compatible motherboards from Gigabyte, check out the official Gigabyte server motherboard product pages.

KitGuru says: Gigabyte’s line of server motherboards now support Intel’s new Xeon W-3200 processor and provides excellent expansion and memory capacity options. Are you building a server in the new year and would be interested in using one of these new motherboard solutions from Gigabyte?

