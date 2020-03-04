Kingston introduce the DC1000M SSD series for enterprise

Kingston has announced the availability of a new DC1000M SSD series of enterprise-grade SSDs for data centre deployments. The DC1000M series is designed for data-intensive workloads such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and deep learning applications.
The new DC1000M U.2 NVMe PCIe SSD series joins the Kingston range of enterprise-class storage devices, to provide a powerful yet affordable solution for data centre customers. Kingston DC1000M is equipped with high storage capacity and best in class performance for enterprise via a high-performance Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe PCIe interface.
Using this high-speed interface, the Kingston DC1000M is capable of delivering high throughput and low latency on standardised platforms, with up to 540K IOPS and random read performance over 3GB/s throughput. DC1000M is manufactured to strict QoS requirements, meaning I/O performance and latency is predictable during a wide range of server workloads.
Kingston DC1000M specifications:
- Form Factor: U.2, 2.5″ x 15mm
- Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x4
- Dimensions: 100.09mm x 69.84mm x 14.75mm
- NAND: 3D TLC
Sequential Read/Write:
- 960GB – 3,100MBs/1,330MBs
- 92TB – 3,100MBs/2,600MBs
- 84TB – 3,100MBs/2,700MBs
- 68TB – 3,100MBs/2,800MBs
Steady-State 4k Read/Write2:
- 960GB – 400,000/125,000 IOPS
- 92TB – 540,000/205,000 IOPS
- 84TB – 525,000/210,000 IOPS
- 68TB – 485,000/210,000 IOPS
- Latency: TYP Read/Write: <300 µs / <1 ms
Kingston DC1000M U.2 NVMe PCIe SSDs feature enterprise class end-to-end data path protection, power-loss protection and telemetry monitoring for improved data centre reliability. The DC1000M SSD series is available in capacities of 960GB, 1.92TB, 3.84TB and 7.68TB. The entire range is backed by a five-year warranty for peace of mind with a 2 million-hour MTBF life expectancy.
