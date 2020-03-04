Home / Tech News / Featured Tech News / Kingston introduce the DC1000M SSD series for enterprise

Kingston introduce the DC1000M SSD series for enterprise

James Dawson 11 hours ago Featured Tech News, Professional, Server, SSD Drives

Kingston has announced the availability of a new DC1000M SSD series of enterprise-grade SSDs for data centre deployments. The DC1000M series is designed for data-intensive workloads such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and deep learning applications.

The new DC1000M U.2 NVMe PCIe SSD series joins the Kingston range of enterprise-class storage devices, to provide a powerful yet affordable solution for data centre customers. Kingston DC1000M is equipped with high storage capacity and best in class performance for enterprise via a high-performance Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe PCIe interface.

Using this high-speed interface, the Kingston DC1000M is capable of delivering high throughput and low latency on standardised platforms, with up to 540K IOPS and random read performance over 3GB/s throughput. DC1000M is manufactured to strict QoS requirements, meaning I/O performance and latency is predictable during a wide range of server workloads.

Kingston DC1000M specifications:

  • Form Factor: U.2, 2.5″ x 15mm
  • Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x4
  • Dimensions: 100.09mm x 69.84mm x 14.75mm
  • NAND: 3D TLC

Sequential Read/Write:

  • 960GB – 3,100MBs/1,330MBs
  • 92TB – 3,100MBs/2,600MBs
  • 84TB – 3,100MBs/2,700MBs
  • 68TB – 3,100MBs/2,800MBs

Steady-State 4k Read/Write2:

  • 960GB – 400,000/125,000 IOPS
  • 92TB – 540,000/205,000 IOPS
  • 84TB – 525,000/210,000 IOPS
  • 68TB – 485,000/210,000 IOPS
  • Latency: TYP Read/Write: <300 µs / <1 ms

Kingston DC1000M U.2 NVMe PCIe SSDs feature enterprise class end-to-end data path protection, power-loss protection and telemetry monitoring for improved data centre reliability. The DC1000M SSD series is available in capacities of 960GB, 1.92TB, 3.84TB and 7.68TB. The entire range is backed by a five-year warranty for peace of mind with a 2 million-hour MTBF life expectancy.

KitGuru says: This new range of SSDs from Kingston offers some great specifications for enterprise with data consistency being a key feature. Any of you guys interested in this high capacity U.2 NVMe SSD series from Kingston?

