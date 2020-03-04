Kingston introduce the DC1000M SSD series for enterprise

Kingston has announced the availability of a new DC1000M SSD series of enterprise-grade SSDs for data centre deployments. The DC1000M series is designed for data-intensive workloads such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and deep learning applications.

The new DC1000M U.2 NVMe PCIe SSD series joins the Kingston range of enterprise-class storage devices, to provide a powerful yet affordable solution for data centre customers. Kingston DC1000M is equipped with high storage capacity and best in class performance for enterprise via a high-performance Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe PCIe interface.

Using this high-speed interface, the Kingston DC1000M is capable of delivering high throughput and low latency on standardised platforms, with up to 540K IOPS and random read performance over 3GB/s throughput. DC1000M is manufactured to strict QoS requirements, meaning I/O performance and latency is predictable during a wide range of server workloads.

Kingston DC1000M specifications:

Form Factor: U.2, 2.5″ x 15mm

Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x4

Dimensions: 100.09mm x 69.84mm x 14.75mm

NAND: 3D TLC

Sequential Read/Write:

960GB – 3,100MBs/1,330MBs

92TB – 3,100MBs/2,600MBs

84TB – 3,100MBs/2,700MBs

68TB – 3,100MBs/2,800MBs

Steady-State 4k Read/Write2:

960GB – 400,000/125,000 IOPS

92TB – 540,000/205,000 IOPS

84TB – 525,000/210,000 IOPS

68TB – 485,000/210,000 IOPS

Latency: TYP Read/Write: <300 µs / <1 ms

Kingston DC1000M U.2 NVMe PCIe SSDs feature enterprise class end-to-end data path protection, power-loss protection and telemetry monitoring for improved data centre reliability. The DC1000M SSD series is available in capacities of 960GB, 1.92TB, 3.84TB and 7.68TB. The entire range is backed by a five-year warranty for peace of mind with a 2 million-hour MTBF life expectancy.

