Lian Li launches the Strimer Plus ARGB extension cables

Lian Li has announced what it claims to be “the next generation of RGB extension cables”, the Strimer Plus 24-pin and 8-pin ARGB PSU extension cables. Succeeding the original Strimer 24/8-pin extension cables, Lian Li claims it has improved both versions with better lighting and improved effects.

With 120 LEDs on the 24-pin version and 108 LEDs on the 8-pin (GPU) version, the new Strimer Plus extension cables are perfect to add a “clean and striking finish to your system”. These extension cables offer a total of 84 individuals effects, thanks to its 7 levels of brightness and 18 light modes (modes 12-18 are static).

The ARGB lighting of the Strimer Plus cables is manageable through a controller, included with the 24-pin extension cable, or via the motherboard RGB control software through the included 3-pin 5V ARGB header if you want to synchronise the cables with the remaining ARGB components of your system. The controller included in the 24-pin Strimer Plus can configure the cable’s light modes, speed, brightness, and colour.

The Strimer Plus extension cables are plug-and-play for an easy and fast installation process. According to TechPowerUp, if the GPU in the system is installed vertically or with backward power adaptors, the orientation of the LEDs can be reversed so it shines through the side you want.

The Lian Li Strimer Plus 8-pin extension cables and the Strimer Plus 24-pin extension cables are now available for £35.99 and £44.99 (with a 10% discount), respectively, at Overclockers UK. You can learn more about the Strimer Plus extension cables HERE.

