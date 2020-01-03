Zotac to launch a new line of Mini PCs at CES

Zotac is preparing to debut a new product range at CES 2020 next week, along with expanding its line of ZBOX Mini PCs. The company will be at the Caesars Palace Forum Suite in Las Vegas with some interesting new products on show.

Attendees at CES will be given a first look at Zotac’s brand-new series, Inspire Studio is a new product line aimed squarely at content creators. The new device is a unique looking, compact system packed with powerful hardware and includes a desktop-sized Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX Super graphics card and a 65W eight-core Intel Core i7 processor.

Additionally, the Inspire Studio is equipped with 32GB memory, a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, 2TB HDD, Wi-Fi 6 and dual ethernet, with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed. All this performance should provide the ideal high-end system required for the demanding workloads of content creators.

Zotac will also be introducing the ZBOX edge line of Mini PCs at CES too. The ZBOX on edge will feature an ultra-thin form factor and is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processors. The new ZBOX is just 28.mm thick, with an overall volume of 0.64 litres and is one of the world’s thinnest systems to incorporate an Intel Core processor. The ZBOX MI643 features 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and dual gigabit Ethernet ports. To maintain the thin design, the MI643 relies solely on M.2 SSD for storage and supports up to 64GB RAM.

The ZBOX E series from Zotac is due to be upgraded with more powerful graphics at CES, an Nvidia RTX Super card will be found in the system for the first time. The ZBOX MAGNUS E series is designed for enthusiasts who require the most powerful hardware inside the ZBOX Mini PC. The ZBOX E series is also packed with a 45W Intel Core i7 or i5 processor, with support for up to 64GB RAM the ZBOX E-series takes compact performance to the next level.

Zotac will also be launching a ZBOX nano equipped with a 15W AMD Ryzen 3 processor that is passively cooled for near-silent operation in the C-series CA621 nano version. The ZBOX nano series will also be the first in the ZBOX line to be equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core processor at its heart.

Another interesting product Zotac will be showcasing at CES is the VR GO 3.0 Backpack PC. The VR GO 3.0 is designed to power the latest VR headsets with a mobile Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU and Intel Core i7 processor. The backpack fabric is made from a sweat-resistant material and the VR GO 3.0 will feature a similar design to the 2.0 version with added SPECTRA 2.0 RGB lighting.

KitGuru says: Zotac has some interesting new products lined up for CES, some of the new Mini PC specifications sound like they could offer great performance. What do you guys think to these announcements from Zotac? Anything interest you?

