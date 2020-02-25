Fanatical ‘Reaper 2 Bundle’ offering 10 games for less than £5

One of the advantages of the PC gaming market is the ability for 3rd party vendors and sellers to coexist, providing great deals to players in that market. Fanatical is one such retailer, and currently is offering its ‘Reaper 2 Bundle’ which gives buyers 10 Steam games for less than £5. The bundle features over £100 worth of games, including a number of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. titles.

The Reaper 2 Bundle costs £4.59 and represents a saving of 92% when compared to each game’s own current individual prices. The games available as part of the bundle are as follows: • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky • STAR WARS Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy • STAR WARS Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast • Day of Infamy • Eagle Island • Override: Mech City Brawl • SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition • Re-Legion. The bundle includes Steam keys for all 10 games.

The Reaper Bundle 2 will be available until Saturday the 14th of March at 8am, meaning you have plenty of time to snag this deal. Fanatical currently have almost a dozen bundles going, so be sure to check out all that they have to offer.

More information on the Reaper 2 Bundle can be found HERE, while all their other current bundles available as part of ‘Bundle Blast 2020’ are available HERE.

KitGuru says: What do you think of the Reaper 2 Bundle? Will you be picking it up? Have you used Fanatical before? Let us know down below.

Become a Patron!