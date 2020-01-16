Indie platformer ‘Horace’ is currently free on the Epic Games Store

After announcing that it would be continuing its free games programme throughout 2020, the Epic Games Store’s latest offering is now available. Horace, an indie adventure platformer about a small robot on a big adventure – which was developed by just two people – is now available to purchase and download for free. The game is replacing last week’s offering of ‘Sundered: Eldritch Edition’, and will be available until the 23rd of January at 4pm.

Horace has been described as “a huge platforming adventure which pushes the boundaries of the genre with a profound story of a small robot learning of life, the universe and Douglas Adams.” The game is said to be “made by videogame lovers for videogame lovers!”

Over the course of 15 hours, the game has you “[o]vercome 2D platforming challenges with a unique twist, unlock new metroidvania inspired robot abilities, enjoy retro-inspired mini games and reunite Horace with his family.”

Horace received favourable reviews from both critics and users upon its release in July of 2019. The game will be available to purchase and download for free from now until the 23rd of January at 4pm, when it will be replaced by ‘The Bridge’ – a logic puzzle game where the main mechanic revolves around gravity manipulation.

What do you think of this week's offering? Are you glad to see that the Epic Games Store will be continuing its free games programme throughout 2020? How many free games do you have in your library?

