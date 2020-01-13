Thermaltake announce the Shock XT gaming headset series

Thermaltake had plenty of new products on show at CES last week with a bunch of new PC chassis and water cooling products on display. The company has also added a couple of new gaming headsets to its portfolio with the new Shock XT 7.1 and Shock XT Gaming Headset.

The Thermaltake Shock XT series includes a 7.1 headset, the Shock XT 7.1 is a lightweight design featuring premium 7.1 virtual surround sound, equipped with 50mm oversized drivers to minimise distortion and produce clear audio at both low and high frequencies. The Shock XT 7.1 includes a USB audio controller with a built-in digital signal processing (DSP) sound card to amplify audio and voice.

The included USB sound card features volume and microphone level control, along with adjustable 7.1 virtual surround and preset EQ. The 50mm drivers are housed inside foldable and padded earcups designed for easy storage and portability. The headset is also equipped with a flip-up microphone for a less intrusive solution when not in use and the device is compatible with PC, console and mobile systems.

For users who do not require virtual 7.1 surround sound, Thermaltake has the Shock XT Gaming Headset, also featuring 50mm drivers for minimal distortion and clear sound. However, the Shock XT Gaming Headset includes an in-line control box with volume control and microphone mute adjustment with foldable earcups. The Shock XT Gaming Headset is also compatible with PC, console and mobile systems.

Both the Shock XT 7.1 and Shock XT Gaming headsets will be available in Q1 2020 from the Thermaltake online store and authorised retailers. The Shock XT headset series is backed by a two-year warranty for user peace of mind.

KitGuru says: The features available from the Thermaltake Shock XT series could offer consumers a decent couple of gaming headsets, although until price information is available, it is difficult to say. What do you guys think of the Shock XT series from Thermaltake?

