Farming Simulator 19 is the latest free game from Epic Games Store

Another week, another free game on the Epic Games Store. Throughout the next six days, Epic will be giving away a digital copy of Farming Simulator 19 for free. The latest game coming from the Farming Simulator series is the most complete too. Built upon the success of Farming Simulator 18, the sequel comes with a graphic overhaul, delivering a better experience for the player.

Besides the visual improvement that came with Farming Simulator 19, the latest iteration of the series also came with new vehicles, creating the biggest “vehicle roster ever”. New agriculture machinery companies were added too, including John Deere, Case IH, New Holland, and many more.

New European and American scenarios were added for the player to explore, build, and farm. For the first time in the series, besides taking care of livestock, the player can also ride a horse on their farm, giving a new way to explore your fields and lands.

New machinery and crops (cotton and oat) were added. The player can also create a farm on an online session, with up to 16 players, for a completely new experience.

The game has a vast and active modding community, which enriches Farming Simulator 19’s environment. Most of these mods are compatible with online sessions, extending the multiplayer experience even further.

Farming Simulator 19 will be available for free until the 6th of February, and will then be replaced by the next Epic Games Store free game of the week. You can get a copy direct from EGS HERE.

