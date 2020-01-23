DOOM Eternal studio was in crunch mode for most of 2019

DOOM Eternal previews arrived this week, with press outlets already creating positive buzz for the game. Getting the shooter to this point was no easy task though, with id Software’s Marty Stratton admitting that the studio had to go through plenty of crunch periods to get to this point.

Crunching has long been part of the video game development cycle, with different departments working extra long hours as the studio pushes to hit certain milestones. Initially, DOOM Eternal was due to release in November 2019 but in October, it was officially delayed to March 2020.

Speaking with VG247 about the game, DOOM Eternal executive producer, Marty Stratton, said: “We were crunching pretty hard most of last year. It goes in phases, we’ll have one group of people crunching so the next group of people are teed up properly. As they get done, they may need to crunch a little bit.”

Ultimately, DOOM Eternal was delayed, which Stratton says does “take a little bit of the steam and pressure out” but doesn’t always result in less crunch. At this point, the game is in the best position to succeed, as extra polish and testing has been done, particularly on the different back-end systems at play as well as balance changes.

KitGuru Says: With Cyberpunk 2077 being delayed, DOOM Eternal is now my most anticipated game for the first half of the year. All the gameplay that has come out this week has looked incredible, so it seems like the developer’s hard work has paid off.

