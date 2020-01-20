Dying Light 2 is the latest ‘early 2020’ game to be delayed

Dying Light 2 was first announced back in 2018 with an impressive gameplay showcase full of mechanical improvements. In particular, Dying Light 2 aims to create a ‘huge matrix’ of player decisions that can impact the world and story as you combat the zombie infestation and help communities survive. Ambitious ideas like this take time though, leading to Dying Light 2’s delay.

In an update today, Techland posted an update on the status of Dying Light 2, confirming that the game will not meet its announced Spring 2020 release window. The studio needs more development time to bring its ideas to fruition.

Hey Survivors!

Here’s the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020

This is the latest in a series of high profile 2020 game delays, with Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel’s Avengers and Final Fantasy VII Remake all being pushed back a number of months. There may well be other announced games with impending delay announcements coming up too.

Currently, Dying Light 2 does not have a new release window or date set, but Techland hopes to share more in the coming months, so we can expect another announcement later in the year.

KitGuru Says: Dying Light 2 has the potential to be a sleeper hit this year, so I do hope it finds a new release window soon. Are any of you looking forward to this game’s release?

