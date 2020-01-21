Intel NUC 11 PCs with Tiger Lake CPUs rumoured for later this year

The team at FanlessTech have detailed what seems to be the next iteration of Intel NUC PCs. They have described two models: the Panther Canyon or Intel NUC 11 Performance, and the Phantom Canyon or Intel NUC 11 Extreme. Both models come equipped with Tiger Lake-U CPUs and are scheduled to be available later this year.

The Intel NUC 10 PCs, carrying 10th-gen Comet Lake CPUs, have only been released a couple of months ago, but FanlessTech already has the details for the next generation of Intel’s NUC.

Image credit: fanlesstech.com

Starting with the Panther Canyon, or Intel NUC 11 Performance, this mini-PC reportedly comes equipped with a Tiger Lake-U CPU (i3, i5, i7) with a 28W TDP. It also has a GPU using Xe architecture (which might be integrated graphics), dual-channel DDR4-3200 SODIMMs with a maximum capacity of 64GB of RAM, PCIe x4 Gen4 NVMe, an M.2 22×80 key M slot, and supports Intel Optane Memory M10.

In order to connect the NUC 11 Performance to a display, there is 1x HDMI 2.1 port, 1x Mini DisplayPort 1.4 port, and 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports that support up to 8K resolution. For general connectivity, there is 1x Intel 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps Ethernet port, Intel Wireless-AX 201, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.

Image credit: fanlesstech.com

The Phantom Canyon, or Intel NUC 11 Extreme, is supposed to succeed the Skull Canyon and the Hades Canyon families, but it won’t carry the usual 45W TDP H-series CPU. Instead, it will use a 28W TDP CPU, just like Panther Canyon, but only i5 and i7 models. To differentiate it from the Panther Canyon, it will carry a 3rd party discrete GPU (not know yet) with 6GB or 8GB of VRAM.

Connectivity is the same, with a few extra options: there’s an additional M.2 22×110 key M slot, an HDMI 2.0b port instead of the HDMI 2.1, and supports Intel Optane H10.

