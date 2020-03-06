Iam8bit ‘steps down as creative directors’ for E3 2020

Back at the start of the year, the ESA announced that it was making efforts to ‘revamp’ E3 in order to provide a more engaging and improved show floor experience. We’ve already seen Geoff Keighley step back from the event this year and now this week, gaming collectables and memorabilia company ‘Iam8bit’ is also stepping away from E3 2020.

The announcement was made with a tweet last night, which reads: “It’s with mixed emotions that Iam8bit has decided to resign as creative directors of what was to be an evolutionary E3 2020 floor experience. We’ve produced hundreds of gaming community events and it was a dream to be involved with E3. We wish the organizers the best of luck.”

So far, Iam8bit hasn’t really expanded on its statement at all but a position as Creative Directors seems like a rather big thing to step away from. The ESA has also issued a statement on this behind-the-scenes change, saying that they “greatly value” Iam8bit’s passion and contributions towards this year’s E3.

Currently, E3 is still due to go ahead in June, despite rising concerns around the Coronavirus. However, the situation is “being monitored daily”, so things could change in the weeks to come.

KitGuru Says: Whether E3 goes ahead this year or not, it is going to be an interesting story to follow. It seems that there is a lot going on behind the scenes that we aren’t privy to yet, but the show itself and industry chatter afterwards should make some of those details clear.

Become a Patron!