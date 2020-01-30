Huawei unveils its ultra-light MateBook D laptop series

Huawei has launched a new range of ultra-light MateBook D laptops aimed towards young customers. The series includes two new 14-inch and 15.6-inch devices that offer a revolutionary cross-platform experience.

The Huawei MateBook D series includes a range of new features such as support for multi-screen collaboration and an ultra-slim bezel housing a FullView Display, allowing Huawei to squeeze a large display into a small and portable package. The MateBook D series offer 84 per cent and 87 per cent screen to body ratio, thanks to the ultra-slim bezel measuring just 4.8mm and 5.3mm in the 14-inch and 15.6-inch models respectively.

A lightweight chassis features streamlined curves for a sleek looking appearance. The adoption of thin bezels and recessed cameras has allowed Huawei to shrink the form factor of a laptop. Dimensions of just 357.8×229.9×16.9mm (15.6”) and 322.5mm x214.8mm x15.9mm (14”) makes the MateBook D series one of the slimmest and lightest laptops available in this price range.

Huawei’s new MateBook D series features Full HD (1920×1080) resolution IPS displays, with a wide 178 degree viewing angle. The new MateBook D series is equipped with powerful processors too, the AMD edition includes a Ryzen 3500U CPU with AMD Radeon Vega 8 embedded graphics. All this is cooled by Huawei’s Fin Fan, with new S-shaped fan blades for optimal airflow and improved cooling.

Charging power is catered for via a multi-purpose 65W USB Type-C charger that supports other Huawei USB Type-C port equipped devices. The MateBook D series sports 8GB DDR4 RAM and is available with either 256GB (D 15) or 512GB (D 14) Storage. In terms of connectivity, the MateBook D includes 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.0 and 2.0 Type-A ports, a single USB Type-C port and HDMI out.

The Huawei MateBook D series is set to launch on 21st February with the 14-inch, 512GB space grey version priced at £649.99 and the 15.6-inch 256GB version at £599.99.

KitGuru says: What do you guys think of the new MateBook D series from Huawei? Any of you interested in picking one up when they become available in February?

