Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary PC flight and Reach Forge mode are making progress

As part of the MCC December development update, we learned that good progress was being made on Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary for PC, with Halo 2 and 3 also not being far behind. Now, we’ve got another update, with Halo 1’s remaster to begin beta testing in February, as well as new features for Halo: Reach.

Initially, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary was going to expand to Halo Insider members this month but a recently discovered issue with Halo Wars 2 meant that some testers had to shift focus for a little bit, causing a small delay. Now, Microsoft’s private ‘Ring 1’ and ‘Ring 2’ testing teams will validate the current game build this week, with a larger scale beta test involving Halo Insiders coming in February.

Aside from Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, there is additional work going into Halo: Reach, so future Insider ‘Flight’ tests will include additional Reach content too. You can expect more options for matchmaking, additions to the progression system and of course, Forge mode.

The developers aren’t ready to go into great detail on Forge mode on PC, but all content created in this mode will be shared across platforms, making it accessible on both Xbox and PC. The mode is being tested and tweaked right now so hopefully, the custom creation mode will be ready to go later in the year.

KitGuru Says: One slightly disappointing note from the January development update is that the map voting/veto system is not coming back for the time being. The reasoning seems to be that it may cause frustration in matchmaking queues, but the idea may be revisited again based on feedback. Are many of you still playing Halo on PC? Will you be keeping an eye out for future beta tests?

