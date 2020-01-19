Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary PC beta tests will begin in February

As part of the MCC December development update, we learned that good progress was being made on Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary for PC, with Halo 2 and 3 also not being far behind. Now, we’ve got another update, with Halo 1’s remaster to begin beta testing in February.

Initially, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary was going to expand to Halo Insider members this month but a recently discovered issue with Halo Wars 2 meant that some testers had to shift focus for a little bit, causing a small delay. Now, Microsoft’s private ‘Ring 1’ and ‘Ring 2’ testing teams will validate the current game build at the end of January, with a larger scale beta test involving Halo fans coming in February.

“For this title, we are looking to flight and gather feedback on a wider range of content prior to its launch this year. These areas are focused into the following gameplay elements which will include validating dedicated servers, peer-to-peer connections, crossplay between Steam and Windows version, new UI for customisation in H:CE, and the next season’s progression for H:CE.”

The update adds that the flight will test single-player and co-op campaign, multiplayer, customisation and progression. These pieces of content may be broken up into multiple flights, with one last big test including all elements. Testing is kicking off very soon, so we’ll have a few months of quick progress on Halo Anniversary on PC.

KitGuru Says: I’m almost done with my Legendary co-op run of Halo: Reach, so Combat Evolved development making progress is great news. Make sure you’re signed up to the Halo Insider program if you want to participate in the first public tests next month.

