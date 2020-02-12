Samsung announce the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone

While most of the attention at the Samsung Unpacked event yesterday was focused on the reveal of the new Galaxy S20 line up, Samsung had another innovative smartphone in the form of a new foldable that it was pleased to show off.

Samsung is keen to avenge its shortcomings in its previous foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold which suffered a few setbacks when it was launched last year. On the initial launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, tech reviewers found some serious defects with the screen hinge and folding mechanism which meant that the display would be rendered useless after just a few hours of using the handset. Samsung made some adjustments to the design and re-launched the Fold a few months later with more success.

The latest foldable from Samsung is a different concept to the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip features the first-of-its-kind foldable glass display. Unlike the Galaxy Fold which opened up like a book to give a more tablet-style screen space, the Galaxy Z Flip is a clamshell-style foldable that folds open to present a more traditional smartphone form factor and screen real estate.

When folded closed, the Galaxy Z Flip is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, about the size of a wallet and can display notifications on the cover display. Once opened, the Galaxy Z Flip reveals a stunning 6.7-inch display that can be used in a free-standing mode. The clever hideaway hinge and Infinity Flex Display, with Samsung’s bendable Ultra Thin Glass, allows the screen to be half-open, where it offers a split-screen display for viewing content on the top half with controls on the bottom.

In terms of specification, the Galaxy Z Flip is equipped with a 6.7” FHD+ 2636 x 1080 Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex main display with a 1.1” 300 x 112 Super AMOLED cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip features 12MP dual rear Wide-angle and Ultra-wide cameras with a 10MP front-facing Selfie camera. Powering the Z Flip is a 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor with a maximum frequency of 2.95GHz, 8GB of RAM, 256GB internal storage and a 3,300mhA dual battery. When folded, the Galaxy Z Flip measures 73.6 x 87.4 x 17.3mm. Unfolded it’s 73.6 x 167.3 x 7.2mm (6.9mm thick) and weighs in at 183g.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available initially in selected markets including the U.S and Korea, with a choice of Mirror Purple and Mirror Black colour options on 14th February 2020. An additional Mirror Gold version will be available when the handset launches in a selection of other counties later. Samsung UK is showing the device on its website priced at £1,300, however, it is listed as out of stock right now with an option to get stock alerts sent to your email.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: It will be interesting to see how this new foldable glass screen compares with the one in the original Samsung Galaxy Fold and how durable it will be. Any of you guys interested in this clamshell-style foldable handset from Samsung?

Become a Patron!