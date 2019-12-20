The Honor MagicWatch 2 is available now

Smartphone manufacturer Honor has revealed it is launching a new smartwatch, the Honor MagicWatch 2 is a wearable device with personalisation functions and features the Kirin A1 chipset to provide a 14-day long-lasting battery life.

“HONOR MagicWatch 2 marks another big step in the brand’s own ecosystem integration of connected smart products as well as the global wearable market. The HONOR MagicWatch 2 cements our forward-thinking in smartwatch design and development of wearable products,” said Olivier Dobo UK Marketing Director.

The MagicWatch 2 supports fifteen goal-based fitness modes with eight outdoor and seven indoor sports such as running, hiking, cycling, swimming, free training and rowing all included. As well as the fifteen fitness modes available, the Honor MagicWatch 2 supports thirteen professional indoor and outdoor running courses with beginner to advanced levels included.

Three industry-leading technologies implemented into the MagicWatch 2 helps users to live a healthier lifestyle via accurate and informative health advice from built-in features such as Huawei TrueSleep 2.0, to precisely monitor sleeping patterns. Support for Huawei TruRelax can help users feel more relaxed with breathing exercises and Huawei TruSeen can keep track of user heart rate 24/7 and send an alert when it goes above or below normal levels.

The Honor Magicwatch 2 also supports Bluetooth connectivity to allow users to take calls hands free up to 150m away from their phone and push notifications from SMS messages, emails and your calendar can be linked to the smartwatch display. Weather, alarm, timers and find my phone are just a few apps available for the Honor MagicWatch 2 with many more available.

Magicwatch 2 boasts a 1.39-inch full-colour AMOLED touchscreen display and comes in two different sizes, 46mm and 42mm. The Charcoal Black 46mm version is available now priced at £159.99 with an Agete Black 42mm version coming in early 2020.

KitGuru says: The Honor MagicWatch 2 is a rather nice-looking device with some good features. Would any of you guys be interested in picking one up at the current price? Maybe it could be that last-minute Christmas present for someone you have been thinking about?

