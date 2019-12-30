Transcend launch the JetFlash 910 USB flash drive

Storage and multimedia products manufacturer Transcend has announced a new line of high performance, high endurance USB flash drives. The Transcend JetFlash 910 series offer high performance and large capacity in a compact USB device.

The Transcend JetFlash 910 is manufactured using the latest 3D NAND technology to provide up to 420MB/s read speeds and 400MB/s writes, with an impressive endurance level of 3000 P/E cycles to offer the equivalent of MLC NAND flash. The JetFlash 910 is available in capacities up to 256GB so is the ideal candidate for storing 4K video and high-resolution images or other large data files.

All this storage comes housed in a lightweight aluminium casing with a sandblasted finish for extra durability while providing a clean appearance, making it less prone to showing signs of wear. The JetFlash 910 offers 10 times the lifespan of regular TLC flash drives and its superior protection of data makes it perfect for storing important data. High endurance also makes the JetFlash 910 suitable for write-intensive scenarios such as dashcams and surveillance systems.

Transcend has equipped the JetFlash 910 with a USB 3.1 interface to achieve up to 420MB/s transfer rates which means large files up to 4GB will transfer in just 15 seconds. The JetFlash 910 arrives pre-formatted in FAT32 file system format to offer maximum compatibility out of the box.

The device supports Transcend Elite which is a free to download, advanced data management software package that is compatible with Windows, macOS and Android. Transcend Elite features Backup, restore, data encryption and cloud backup functions. The Transcend JetFlash 910 is currently available in 128GB and 256GB capacity versions and is backed by a manufacturers Fiver-year Limited Warranty.

KitGuru says: While the JetFlash 910 may not offer speeds on par with external SSD storage devices, its smaller form factor makes it an ultra-portable option for storing large data files while on the go. What do you guys think of the JetFlash 910 from Transcend?

Become a Patron!