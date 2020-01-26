Acer introduce a new powerful and durable Chromebook for education

Earlier this week, Acer added two new notebooks for education to its TravelMate series, now the company has launched a new high-performance and durable 12-inch Chromebook designed specifically for the education environment.

The powerful new Chromebook 712 from Acer is designed for intense classroom workloads such as coding or video and photo editing. The Chromebook 712 has been manufactured to stringent U.S Military standards to provide a sturdy and safe platform for students. Acer’s new Chromebook is compliant with MIL-STD 810G U.S Military standard and child safety specifications, ASTM F963-16 and UL/IEC 60950-1.

As well as the durable design, the Acer Chromebook 712 also features a spill-resistant keyboard with mechanically anchored keys, a HD+ 1366 x 912 resolution 12-inch display with 3:2 aspect ratio for improved vertical viewing and productivity and the Chromebook 712 is powered by the latest Intel Core i3 10th generation processor for excellent performance during intensive workloads.

The lid of the Acer Chromebook 712 can be opened 180 degrees, allowing it to be fully laid flat on a desk for sharing content during lessons or projects. Two display options are available, there is a C871T model with a touch display or C871 regular display. Acer has also equipped the Chromebook 712 with a HD webcam that records video in 720p resolution and audio with super high dynamic range.

In terms of connectivity, the Chromebook 712 is packed full of options, including wireless dual band Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. For physical connections, Acer has included two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, a single USB 3.0 Type-A port and a MicroSD card reader to easily and quickly share files.

The Acer Chromebook 712 will be available with either 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage and 4GB or 8GB RAM options due in April/May 2020, prices will start from £279.

KitGuru says: Another solid and durable product from Acer here, which should be strong enough to withstand the test of the education environment while offering a powerful platform for learning.

