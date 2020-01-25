The Steam Lunar New Year Sale is underway

Just as one Steam sale ends another begins. The Steam Lunar New Year sale kicked off this week and will continue through until Monday 27th January to offer PC gamers some great saving on popular titles.

It wasn’t that long since the Steam Winter Sale ended, but this week the popular PC gaming platform got its Lunar New Year Sale underway. The Steam Lunar New Year Sale is back again to celebrate the Chinese New Year while offering some excellent savings on games as well as providing tons of new ways to decorate your steam profile with cute rat cartoons.

The Steam Lunar New Year Sale started on Thursday and will run until 6 pm (GMT) on Monday 27th January, so there are still a few days left to pick up some great bargains. Even if you don’t have the cash to splash out on new games, just by logging in to your Steam account during this Luna New Year Sale period, you will automatically receive 100 free tokens to spend on steam items or coupons.

For every £1 spent in the Steam Lunar New Year Sale, users will receive an extra 131 tokens to spend in the Lunar New Year Market, either on Chat Stickers, Chat Room Effects, the Lunar New Year Coupon or the Lunar New Year Golden Profile. During the Steam Lunar New Year Sale, there are some great offers on top PC game titles too.

Top picks of the Steam Lunar New Year Sale:

Red Dead Redemption II – Was 54.99 Now 43.99 – 20% saving

The Witcher Wild Hunt – Was £24.99 Now £7.49 – 70 saving

Rainbox Six Siege – Was £16.99 Now £6.79 – 60% saving

Dirt Rally 2.0 – Was £44.99 Now £13.49 – 70% saving

Gears 5 – Was £44.99 Now £24.99 – 50% saving

These are just a few of the games on offer during the Steam Lunar New Year Sale, for further details and to check out all the offers and promotions, head over to the official Steam Lunar New Year Sale page.

KitGuru says: Its time for another Steam sale, are there any games in the Steam Lunar New Year sale you fancy picking up while they are on offer?

